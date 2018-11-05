Pasco man dressed as Fred Flintstone has 'footmobile' seized in funny traffic stop

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Nov 05 2018 06:24AM EST

Updated: Nov 05 2018 01:56PM EST

WESLEY CHAPEL (FOX 13) - It wasn’t Halloween, but one Pasco County resident was quite the character.

On Sunday, a Pasco County deputy pretended to pull over a barefoot Don Swartz, who was dressed as Fred Flintstone and navigating what appears to be a Smart car decked out as a footmobile from the cartoon show, Flintstones.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office shared images of the funny arrest saying Swartz – or Mr. Fred Flintstone – was speeding in the Meadow “Bedrock” Pointe Subdivision in Wesley Chapel. They said the Stone Age man was issued a citation but became “unruly” and had to be detained. He was issued a notice to appear and finally released.

The deputy “then seized the vehicle which is now part of the PSO fleet. This is what Intelligence-Led Policing looked like in the stone age,” the agency wrote on its Facebook page before adding, “A very special thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Don and Trina Swartz for being such great sports... Yabba Dabba Doo!”
 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Pasco man dressed as Fred Flintstone has 'footmobile' seized in funny traffic stop
  • Woman injured in deputy-involved shooting in Palm Harbor
  • Winter Haven mom faces DUI charge after crashing car with 5 children inside, police say
  • Candidates make final push for votes
  • Students run restaurant at Northeast High
  • Nursing assistant arrested for slapping patient with dementia, deputies say
  • Bay Area election workers ready for Tuesday
  • Language learning school closes abruptly
  • Ron DeSantis holds rally ahead of election day
  • Polk County Amber Alert cancelled, children safe