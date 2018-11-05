Pasco man dressed as Fred Flintstone has 'footmobile' seized in funny traffic stop

- It wasn’t Halloween, but one Pasco County resident was quite the character.

On Sunday, a Pasco County deputy pretended to pull over a barefoot Don Swartz, who was dressed as Fred Flintstone and navigating what appears to be a Smart car decked out as a footmobile from the cartoon show, Flintstones.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office shared images of the funny arrest saying Swartz – or Mr. Fred Flintstone – was speeding in the Meadow “Bedrock” Pointe Subdivision in Wesley Chapel. They said the Stone Age man was issued a citation but became “unruly” and had to be detained. He was issued a notice to appear and finally released.

The deputy “then seized the vehicle which is now part of the PSO fleet. This is what Intelligence-Led Policing looked like in the stone age,” the agency wrote on its Facebook page before adding, “A very special thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Don and Trina Swartz for being such great sports... Yabba Dabba Doo!”

