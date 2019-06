- A pedestrian was killed when they were hit during a crash at Central Avenue and 58th Street in St. Petersburg.

Police say the initial investigation shows the pedestrian was hit after a sedan hit an SUV. The view from SkyFOX showed a silver sedan appearing to be a vehicle involved in the crash.

Investigators were still working to figure out what caused the crash and which vehicle hit the pedestrian.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. One driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

St. Petersburg police said Central Avenue and 58th Street was to remain closed for several hours for the investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.