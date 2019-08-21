Relatives of a man who died after a fight outside a Tampa gentleman's club filed suit against the business for wrongful death, arguing his death could have been prevented had the club had more trained security guards.

The family of 32-year-old Edward Taylor says he was a loving father to his 10-year-old daughter, Harmony. His life was cut short in a parking lot in the early morning hours of Jan. 3 when 36-year-old Ismael Ocasio punched Taylor in the face, according to police.

First responders tried to revive him, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.