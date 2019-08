- The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested 32 people for driving under the influence in an overnight operation.

Several law enforcement agencies around the Tampa Bay area are participating in DUI crackdowns ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

Between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, Pinellas deputies made 32 DUI arrests, along with a handful of arrests for drugs, driving with no valid license and other misdemeanors.

In addition, deputies issued 216 traffic citations for various violations.

