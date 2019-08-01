Police are searching for an armed man who was caught on camera robbing two different Tampa gas stations just hours apart.

Investigators said the suspect first walked into the Mobil gas station, located at 10002 N Florida Ave, at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Video shows the man demanding money while pointing a black semi-automatic handgun at an employee.

That same day, police said the same suspect walked into the Citgo gas station, located at 9931 N Florida Ave, just after 5 p.m. According to investigators, the man pulled a black handgun from his waistband and pointed it at an employee, again demanding money.