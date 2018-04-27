Plenty of applicants for Polk schools 'guardian' program

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Apr 27 2018 02:57PM EDT

LAKELAND (FOX 13) - After Parkland, the state passed a law requiring districts to put an officer or armed guard at every school by next fall.    Polk County came up with a Safety Guardian Program, and it appears to be getting off to a quick start.

School board members approved the program just a few days ago, and already 200 people have applied.  There are 90 openings.

Polk is hiring safety guardians to be at every elementary school in the county. The sheriff's office will train them to carry and use a gun in active-shooter situations.

