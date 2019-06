- Clearwater police officers arrested a woman who was involved in a fatal crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, 29-year-old Kelley Zielinski, 29, was driving southbound on Fort Harrison Avenue when she attempted to turn left onto Belleview Boulevard.

Investigators said Zielinski turned into the direct path of a motorcyclist who was traveling northbound on Fort Harrison Avenue.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Police identified him as 56-year-old Jeffrey Pearl.

Police said Zielinski shows signs of impairment after the crash and failed field sobriety tests. She was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter. Jail records show she is also facing two counts of child neglect.

