Police investigate shooting involving bicyclist

- A bicyclist is in critical condition following a shooting, police said.

Pinellas Park police responded to the 6600 block of 62nd Avenue North on Monday around 7 p.m. for a reported bicycle accident. The 44-year-old male bicyclist was transported to a Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg where it was learned the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said they are trying to determine where the shooting take place. No other details were provided, including whether the victim was a bystander or targeted. The bicyclist’s identity also has not been released.

