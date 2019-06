Via WHPD Via WHPD

- Police in Winter Haven are hoping you can help them identify three shoplifters caught on video stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a department store last month.

Footage released Tuesday shows the trio walk into the Macy’s in City Centre Plaza back on May 23. Police say they grabbed $1,200 worth of shoes, clothes, and other merchandise in just four minutes, then raced out the door.

Police say there’s no information about a getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) for a possible cash reward.

