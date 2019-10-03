< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> this.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script>
<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story431196795" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="431196795" data-article-version="1.0">Pilots rescued after two helicopters crash into rural Polk swamp</h1>
</header> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_431196795_431213368_190727";this.videosJson='[{"id":"431213368","video":"611563","title":"PCSO%20helicopter%20crashes%20during%20rescue","caption":"The%20view%20from%20SkyFOX%20showed%20a%20yellow%20gyrocopter%20sitting%20in%20the%20swampy%20marsh%20with%20a%20bent%20rotor.%20The%20PCSO%20helicopter%20was%20visible%20just%20a%20few%20yards%20away%2C%20on%20its%20side%20in%20the%20mud%20with%20its%20tail%20boom%20broken.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F10%2F03%2FPCSO_helicopter_crashes_during_rescue_0_7686186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F10%2F03%2FPCSO_helicopter_crashes_during_rescue_611563_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664748450%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Du915TA_HblJKVZJsCBrmO3CCpiI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fpolk-aircraft-mosaic-crash"}},"createDate":"Oct 03 2019 06:07PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_431196795_431213368_190727",video:"611563",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/PCSO_helicopter_crashes_during_rescue_0_7686186_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520view%2520from%2520SkyFOX%2520showed%2520a%2520yellow%2520gyrocopter%2520sitting%2520in%2520the%2520swampy%2520marsh%2520with%2520a%2520bent%2520rotor.%2520The%2520PCSO%2520helicopter%2520was%2520visible%2520just%2520a%2520few%2520yards%2520away%252C%2520on%2520its%2520side%2520in%2520the%2520mud%2520with%2520its%2520tail%2520boom%2520broken.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/10/03/PCSO_helicopter_crashes_during_rescue_611563_1800.mp4?Expires=1664748450&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=u915TA_HblJKVZJsCBrmO3CCpiI",eventLabel:"PCSO%20helicopter%20crashes%20during%20rescue-431213368",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fpolk-aircraft-mosaic-crash"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/polk-aircraft-mosaic-crash">FOX 13 News staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 04:21PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-431196795"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 06:07PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 06:08PM EDT</span></p>
</div> <strong class='dateline'>FORT MEADE, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The Coast Guard had to be called in to rescue two pilots after a Polk County Sheriff's Office helicopter crash-landed into a swampy field this afternoon while responding to an earlier gyrocopter crash.</p><p>The scene of both crashes was on a rural portion of Mosaic property in the Fort Meade area, not far from County Line Road and Manley Road.</p><p>The view from SkyFOX showed the yellow gyrocopter sitting in the swampy marsh with a bent rotor. The PCSO helicopter was visible just a few yards away, on its side in the mud with its tail boom broken.</p><p>"The area where they were down, it was so hard to get it. It was described as being very mucky. The men got stuck up to their chests in very thick mud. There was no way to get to the pilots on foot," PCSO spokesman Brian Bruchey explained.</p><p>Emergency crews tried but apparently failed to reach the pilots via airboats. (FOX 13)</strong> - The Coast Guard had to be called in to rescue two pilots after a Polk County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crash-landed into a swampy field this afternoon while responding to an earlier gyrocopter crash.</p><p>The scene of both crashes was on a rural portion of Mosaic property in the Fort Meade area, not far from County Line Road and Manley Road.</p><p>The view from SkyFOX showed the yellow gyrocopter sitting in the swampy marsh with a bent rotor. The PCSO helicopter was visible just a few yards away, on its side in the mud with its tail boom broken.</p><p>“The area where they were down, it was so hard to get it. It was described as being very mucky. The men got stuck up to their chests in very thick mud. There was no way to get to the pilots on foot," PCSO spokesman Brian Bruchey explained.</p><p>Emergency crews tried but apparently failed to reach the pilots via airboats. A third helicopter -- also from PCSO -- dropped bottled water to the pilots while they waited for rescue.</p> <div id='continue-text-431196795' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431196795' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431196795' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431196795', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431196795'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>A Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Clearwater eventually flew in and lowered two rescuers down to the swamp. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/polk-county-pilot-once-made-flight-on-crashed-b-17" title="Polk County pilot once made flight on crashed B-17" data-articleId="431222144" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Bay_Area_man_once_co_piloted_crashed_B_1_0_7686713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Bay_Area_man_once_co_piloted_crashed_B_1_0_7686713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Bay_Area_man_once_co_piloted_crashed_B_1_0_7686713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Bay_Area_man_once_co_piloted_crashed_B_1_0_7686713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Bay_Area_man_once_co_piloted_crashed_B_1_0_7686713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sun ‘N Fun executive Greg Gibson was a passenger on a flight out of Fort Myers back in 2008, when he was asked if he wanted to co-pilot." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Polk County pilot once made flight on crashed B-17</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 07:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The deadly crash of a B-17 in Connecticut recently struck a chord with a Polk County man who once had the opportunity to fly it.</p><p>Sun ‘N Fun executive Greg Gibson was a passenger on a flight out of Fort Myers back in 2008, when he was asked if he wanted to co-pilot.</p><p>He did not have to think twice.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/f-18-super-hornet-training-flights-underway-over-tampa-bay" title="F/A-18 Super Hornet training flights underway over Tampa Bay" data-articleId="431199594" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Military_training_flights_underway_over__0_7686444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Military_training_flights_underway_over__0_7686444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Military_training_flights_underway_over__0_7686444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Military_training_flights_underway_over__0_7686444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Military_training_flights_underway_over__0_7686444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The roar of an FA-18 Super Hornet may catch Bay Area residents off-guard in the coming weeks. They're here as part of flight training for the newest military aviators." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>F/A-18 Super Hornet training flights underway over Tampa Bay</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 04:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 05:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MacDill Air Force Base officials say folks will see, but mostly hear, the roar of F/A-18 Super Hornets , which are slightly bigger than the ones flown by the Blue Angels, weekdays through October 19.</p><p>Naval Flight Officer Cdr. Wrenn Landers said they’re performing training flights with the next round of fleet aviators.</p><p>Cdr. Landers accompanied 18 F/A-18E/F Super Hornets from the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/retired-st-pete-k9-dies-after-battle-with-cancer" title="Retired St. Pete K9 dies after battle with cancer" data-articleId="431168748" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/st%20pete%20k9%20endy_1570120628765.jpg_7686030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/st%20pete%20k9%20endy_1570120628765.jpg_7686030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/st%20pete%20k9%20endy_1570120628765.jpg_7686030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/st%20pete%20k9%20endy_1570120628765.jpg_7686030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/st%20pete%20k9%20endy_1570120628765.jpg_7686030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(St. Petersburg Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Retired St. Pete K9 dies after battle with cancer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 12:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 06:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in St. Petersburg are mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers.</p><p>St. Petersburg police said K9 Endy died Wednesday after a battle with liver cancer.</p><p>The K9 worked as a drug-sniffing dog for the agency from 2008 to 2015 alongside his handler, Officer Jeremy Krzysiak.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/polk-county-pilot-once-made-flight-on-crashed-b-17"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Bay_Area_man_once_co_piloted_crashed_B_1_4_7686717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bay_Area_man_once_co_piloted_crashed_B_1_4_20191003231816"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Polk County pilot once made flight on crashed B-17</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/thousands-continue-their-educations-at-tampa-woman-s-college-in-rwanda"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_2_7686626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_2_20191003230644"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands continue their educations at Tampa woman's college in Rwanda</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-returns-to-climate-conversation-during-first-summit-in-10-years"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_0_7686610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_0_20191003230513"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida returns to climate conversation during first summit in 10 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/8k-reward-offered-for-information-in-heinous-case-of-beagle-found-skinned-alive"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/beagle%20thumb_1570139166772.jpg_7686177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An $8,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrest in what the Humane Society of the U.S. called a “heinous” case involving a female beagle being skinned alive in southwest Missouri. (Photo: Neosho Police Department)" title="beagle thumb_1570139166772.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>$8K reward offered for information in ‘heinous' case of beagle found skinned alive</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/let-s-taco-bout-national-taco-day-deals-in-tampa-bay" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/GETTY%20taco_1570180281876.jpg_7686956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/GETTY%20taco_1570180281876.jpg_7686956_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/GETTY%20taco_1570180281876.jpg_7686956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/GETTY%20taco_1570180281876.jpg_7686956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/GETTY%20taco_1570180281876.jpg_7686956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Laura&#x20;Chase&#x20;de&#x20;Formigny&#x20;for&#x20;The&#x20;Washington&#x20;Post&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Let's taco-bout National Taco Day deals in Tampa Bay</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/polk-county-pilot-once-made-flight-on-crashed-b-17" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Bay_Area_man_once_co_piloted_crashed_B_1_4_7686717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Bay_Area_man_once_co_piloted_crashed_B_1_4_7686717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Bay_Area_man_once_co_piloted_crashed_B_1_4_7686717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Bay_Area_man_once_co_piloted_crashed_B_1_4_7686717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Bay_Area_man_once_co_piloted_crashed_B_1_4_7686717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Polk County pilot once made flight on crashed B-17</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/thousands-continue-their-educations-at-tampa-woman-s-college-in-rwanda" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_2_7686626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_2_7686626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_2_7686626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_2_7686626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_2_7686626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thousands continue their educations at Tampa woman's college in Rwanda</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-returns-to-climate-conversation-during-first-summit-in-10-years" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_0_7686610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_0_7686610_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_0_7686610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_0_7686610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_0_7686610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida returns to climate conversation during first summit in 10 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/8k-reward-offered-for-information-in-heinous-case-of-beagle-found-skinned-alive" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/beagle%20thumb_1570139166772.jpg_7686177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/beagle%20thumb_1570139166772.jpg_7686177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/beagle%20thumb_1570139166772.jpg_7686177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/beagle%20thumb_1570139166772.jpg_7686177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/beagle%20thumb_1570139166772.jpg_7686177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;&#x24;8&#x2c;000&#x20;reward&#x20;is&#x20;being&#x20;offered&#x20;for&#x20;information&#x20;leading&#x20;to&#x20;arrest&#x20;in&#x20;what&#x20;the&#x20;Humane&#x20;Society&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;called&#x20;a&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;heinous&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;case&#x20;involving&#x20;a&#x20;female&#x20;beagle&#x20;being&#x20;skinned&#x20;alive&#x20;in&#x20;southwest&#x20;Missouri&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Neosho&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>$8K reward offered for information in ‘heinous' case of beagle found skinned alive</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> 