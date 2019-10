- Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are actively searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect whom, they believe, murdered a woman.

Earlier in the day, 30-year-old Taiwan Blandin may have shot an individual in the foot in Fort Meade, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Later Tuesday morning, deputies said he murdered a woman in Frostproof. There is no motive at this time, but Blandin is continuing to elude deputies, Grady said.

Sheriff Grady explained that Blandin made a statement about committing suicide or "suicide by cop."

"We hope he doesn't choose either of those options," he said. "It's our goal to take him into custody, peacefully."

Grady said Blandin is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and 190 pounds. He may be traveling in a 2011 dark red Chevy Cruz with tinted windows and the Florida tag NAGK37.

"If you see this vehicle and you see Taiwan, please call us immediately," Grady urged. "Do not approach him."

The agency said they are not publicly releasing the location of the death investigation or the victim's identity, citing Marsy's Law.

