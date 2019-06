- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a woman's suspicious death on US Highway 92.

Deputies initially believed the woman could have been the victim of a hit-and-run, but they now say the death is suspicious.

The woman's body was found on a median of the roadway near Reynolds Road.

Westbound US 92 is currently closed between Reynolds Road and Saddle Creek Park Road.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

