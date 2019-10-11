< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Port Richey won't be dissolved anytime soon after officials postpone decision fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Port Richey won't be dissolved anytime soon after officials postpone decision&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/port-richey-s-future-two-state-lawmakers-propose-plan-to-dissolve-city" data-title="Port Richey won't be dissolved anytime soon after officials postpone decision" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/port-richey-s-future-two-state-lawmakers-propose-plan-to-dissolve-city" addthis:title="Port Richey won't be dissolved anytime soon after officials postpone decision"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var <strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 11 2019 07:45AM EDT</span>
<strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Oct 11 2019 05:10PM EDT<span>
<strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 11 2019 05:14PM EDT</span> State tables proposal to dissolve Port Richey
Decision to dissolve Port Richey postponed fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/port-richey-s-future-two-state-lawmakers-propose-plan-to-dissolve-city">Kellie Cowan, Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 11 2019 07:45AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-431927472"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Oct 11 2019 05:10PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 11 2019 05:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-431927472").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-431927472").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-431927472" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431927472-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431927472-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/11/port%20richey%20meeting%202_1570810589165.jpg_7694424_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431927472-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/11/port%20richey%20meeting%202_1570810589165.jpg_7694424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431927472-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="port richey meeting 2_1570810589165.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Port_Richey_faces_renewed_push_to_dissol_0_7681936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431927472-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Port_Richey_faces_renewed_push_to_dissol_0_20191001023728"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-431927472-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal id="relatedHeadlines-431927472" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PORT RICHEY, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Port Richey's days may not be numbered after all.</p><p>On Friday, city residents had the chance to weigh in, once again, on the latest challenge to their city's existence. The morning meeting took place among the Pasco County Legislative Delegation -- but within the hour, officials voted to table the issue of whether to dissolve the city.</p><p>State Representative Amber Mariano and state senator Ed Hooper <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/florida-legislators-submit-plan-to-dissolve-port-richey">proposed a plan September 30</a> to dissolve the city and allow Pasco County to take over government duties. The lawmakers said Port Richey leaders have proven they can't be trusted. </p><p><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/person-in-custody-after-shots-were-fired-at-pasco-deputies">In February</a>, former Port Richey mayor Dale Massad was accused of illegally running a medical practice from his home, then firing on deputies who'd arrived at his house to serve a warrant </p><p><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/former-port-richey-mayor-arrested-again-for-conspiring-with-acting-mayor-officials-say">A month later</a>, Massad's replacement, Terrance Rowe, was also arrested. He's accused of conspiring with Massad over a recorded jailhouse line to tamper with a key witness in the case </p> <div id='continue-text-431927472' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431927472' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431927472' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431927472', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431927472'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>That's when Mariano said she began looking into a total overhaul. </p><p>However, close to 100 residents showed up, angered over the proposal, and those lawmakers heard the message loud and clear. The majority of the people in the crowd said the city turned the corner with a new mayor and a balanced budget. </p><p>Opponents said the move would have meant about 60 people employed by the city would be out of a job. Broken gas pump hose leads to DUI arrest
The Pinellas Sheriff's Deputy's first clue that something was wrong with the driver in the White Subaru in front of the cruiser was the broken gas hose dangling from the still open gas tank.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop at 87th Avenue North and 4th Street North in St. Petersburg.
It was just 5:22 in the afternoon on Friday, and the Deputy summoned St. Pete Police Officer Kristen Thomas to assist in seeing whether the female driver was okay.

Publix rolls out new shopping carts for wheelchair-bound customers
Tiffani Borders has made it her mission to teach her 9-year-old daughter Amaria that even though she may be wheelchair bound, nothing can stop her. That's why when she walked into a local Publix in Lutz, it was instant excitement when she saw a shopping cart designed specifically for her daughter.
"As soon as she rolled in the door she said, 'All right mommy, what do you wanna get?' She was ready to go shopping!" Borders exclaimed.
The cart is designed to hook on to the front of a wheelchair, making the shopping experience easier for those who may be wheelchair bound by allowing them to roll themselves through the store without having to push the cart. The lower sides also allow for easier loading abilities.

Ballet dancer from Hong Kong is Tampa dancing company's first international student
A rising star in the making has traveled across the world, from Hong Kong to Tampa, to help make her dancing dreams a reality.
At 20 years old, Chai Wong has traveled over 8,000 miles to lace up her ballet slippers inside the Straz Center's prestigious halls.
"They have different kind of style teachers. Some of them are maybe U.S. style, and also they have contemporary training," said Wong. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Broken gas pump hose leads to DUI arrest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 13 2019 09:59AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 13 2019 01:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Pinellas Sheriff's Deputy's first clue that something was wrong with the driver in the White Subaru in front of the cruiser was the broken gas hose dangling from the still open gas tank.</p><p>The deputy initiated a traffic stop at 87th Avenue North and 4th Street North in St. Petersburg.</p><p>It was just 5:22 in the afternoon on Friday, and the Deputy summoned St. Pete Police Officer Kristen Thomas to assist in seeing whether the female driver was okay.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/publix-rolls-out-new-shopping-carts-for-wheelchair-bound-customers" title="Publix rolls out new shopping carts for wheelchair-bound customers" data-articleId="432144603" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/Publix_offers_new_shopping_carts_for_tho_5_7695868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/Publix_offers_new_shopping_carts_for_tho_5_7695868_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/Publix_offers_new_shopping_carts_for_tho_5_7695868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/Publix_offers_new_shopping_carts_for_tho_5_7695868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/Publix_offers_new_shopping_carts_for_tho_5_7695868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Grocery shopping is about to become much easier for Publix customers in wheelchairs. The supermarket chain is introducing new carts that attach to wheelchairs, allowing customers to push the carts around on their own." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Publix rolls out new shopping carts for wheelchair-bound customers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 13 2019 10:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 13 2019 11:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tiffani Borders has made it her mission to teach her 9-year-old daughter Amaria that even though she may be wheelchair bound, nothing can stop her. That's why when she walked into a local Publix in Lutz, it was instant excitement when she saw a shopping cart designed specifically for her daughter.</p><p>"As soon as she rolled in the door she said, 'All right mommy, what do you wanna get?' She was ready to go shopping!" Borders exclaimed.</p><p>The cart is designed to hook on to the front of a wheelchair, making the shopping experience easier for those who may be wheelchair bound by allowing them to roll themselves through the store without having to push the cart. The lower sides also allow for easier loading abilities.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ballet-dancer-from-hong-kong-is-tampa-dancing-company-s-first-international-student" title="Ballet dancer from Hong Kong is Tampa dancing company's first international student" data-articleId="432144643" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/Dancer_comes_from_Hong_Kong_to_Tampa_for_3_7695863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/Dancer_comes_from_Hong_Kong_to_Tampa_for_3_7695863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/Dancer_comes_from_Hong_Kong_to_Tampa_for_3_7695863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/Dancer_comes_from_Hong_Kong_to_Tampa_for_3_7695863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/Dancer_comes_from_Hong_Kong_to_Tampa_for_3_7695863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chai Wong, 20, traveled over 8,000 miles from Hong Kong to Tampa to train with the Next Generation Ballet company. It's the first step in making Tampa an international destination for aspiring dancers." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ballet dancer from Hong Kong is Tampa dancing company's first international student</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 13 2019 11:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A rising star in the making has traveled across the world, from Hong Kong to Tampa, to help make her dancing dreams a reality.</p><p>At 20 years old, Chai Wong has traveled over 8,000 miles to lace up her ballet slippers inside the Straz Center's prestigious halls.</p><p>"They have different kind of style teachers. 