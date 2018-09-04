Project for pedestrian safety targets Pinellas County 'hot spots'

- Tuesday marks the first day of an eight-month pedestrian and traffic safety initiative across Pinellas County.

The Florida Department of Transportation awarded the county $26,800 to launch a safety project that will include “high visibility patrols” across eight designated “hot spots." The purpose of the project is to educate and enforce safe pedestrian, bicyclist and driver behavior in an effort to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities involving pedestrians and bicyclists.

The operation will include the distribution of educational materials, as well as the issuance of warnings and/or citations to pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists in accordance with Florida Statutes.

The “hot spot” locations include:

- 54th Avenue North (34th Street to Haines Road)

- Gulf Boulevard (75th Avenue to 37th Avenue)

- Gulf Boulevard (129th Avenue West to 131st Avenue West)

- Main Street / State Road 580 (Belcher Road to Patricia Avenue)

- Main Street & Pinellas Trail

- US Highway 19 North & Alderman Road

- Seminole Boulevard (122nd Avenue to 102nd Avenue North)

- U.S. Highway 19 North (SR 580 to Curlew Road)