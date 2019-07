- A Publix semi-trailer has seen better days after a tree fell on it Monday afternoon.

Hillsborough County deputies say the truck was at 2405 Knights Griffin Rd. in Plant City when a tree tore through the top of the truck, nearly cutting it in half.

Branches from the tree could be seen inside the truck after the roof was completely taken out.

Food and other items went flying, but no one was injured in the accident, deputies say.

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies are on the scene investigating.

The road was expected to be closed for about four hours between Keen Rd. and Dusty Oaks Dr. until the truck is removed.