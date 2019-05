- Two recent high school graduates from Bradenton have died in an accident in Peru.

Southeast High School sent out a message saying Albert Ales and Zachary Morris died Friday in what the school called a "tragic accident while exploring Peru."

The two teens had recently graduated from the school's International Baccalaureate program.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths were not made public.

"We hold their family and friends in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly tough time," the school's message said. "Class of 2019 and the Seminole family will forever keep you in our hearts."

Continue reading below

Both young men were part of the school's student engineering and entrepreneurship program.

The club built a machine that can make a thousand wooden toys each month. Those toys are then given to the 101st Airborne division, who hand them out to children they meet in Afghanistan or other deployments.