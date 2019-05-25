< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Recent high school graduates from Bradenton die in Peru accident, school says fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Recent high school graduates from Bradenton die in Peru accident, school says&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/recent-high-school-graduates-from-bradenton-die-in-peru-accident-school-says" data-title="Recent high school graduates from Bradenton die in Peru accident, school says" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/recent-high-school-graduates-from-bradenton-die-in-peru-accident-school-says" addthis:title="Recent high school graduates from Bradenton die in Peru accident, school says"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409022571.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409022571");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409022571-409022546"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/zachary%20morris%20albert%20ales%20southeast%20high%20school_1558840890949.jpg_7314153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/zachary%20morris%20albert%20ales%20southeast%20high%20school_1558840890949.jpg_7314153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/zachary%20morris%20albert%20ales%20southeast%20high%20school_1558840890949.jpg_7314153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/zachary%20morris%20albert%20ales%20southeast%20high%20school_1558840890949.jpg_7314153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/zachary%20morris%20albert%20ales%20southeast%20high%20school_1558840890949.jpg_7314153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Zachary Morris, left, and Albert Ales, right (Photos: Southeast High School)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Zachary Morris, left, and Albert Ales, right (Photos: Southeast High School)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409022571-409022546" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/zachary%20morris%20albert%20ales%20southeast%20high%20school_1558840890949.jpg_7314153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/zachary%20morris%20albert%20ales%20southeast%20high%20school_1558840890949.jpg_7314153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/zachary%20morris%20albert%20ales%20southeast%20high%20school_1558840890949.jpg_7314153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/zachary%20morris%20albert%20ales%20southeast%20high%20school_1558840890949.jpg_7314153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/zachary%20morris%20albert%20ales%20southeast%20high%20school_1558840890949.jpg_7314153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" Zachary Morris, left, and Albert Ales, right (Photos: Southeast High School)

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted May 25 2019 11:22PM EDT BRADENTON, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - Two recent high school graduates from Bradenton have died in an accident in Peru.</p><p>Southeast High School sent out a message saying Albert Ales and Zachary Morris died Friday in what the school called a "tragic accident while exploring Peru."</p><p>The two teens had recently graduated from the school's International Baccalaureate program.</p><p>The circumstances surrounding their deaths were not made public.</p><p>"We hold their family and friends in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly tough time," the school's message said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/memorial-bench-honors-tampa-teen-hit-killed-by-speeding-deputy" title="Memorial bench honors Tampa teen hit, killed by speeding deputy" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Memorial_bench_honors_teen_hit__killed_b_0_7312655_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Memorial_bench_honors_teen_hit__killed_b_0_7312655_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Memorial_bench_honors_teen_hit__killed_b_0_7312655_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Memorial_bench_honors_teen_hit__killed_b_0_7312655_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Memorial_bench_honors_teen_hit__killed_b_0_7312655_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The parents of a Tampa teen hit and killed by a Hillsborough County deputy got a permanent reminder of their son’s presence Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Memorial bench honors Tampa teen hit, killed by speeding deputy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 11:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The parents of a Tampa teen hit and killed by a Hillsborough County deputy got a permanent reminder of their son’s presence Friday.</p><p>Josiah Pinner, 15, was hit and killed by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Philip Montesi while crossing North Florida Avenue Jan. 11. The teen’s middle school, Buchanan Middle School raised over a thousand dollars for a bench in his honor and set it up underneath his favorite spot on campus.</p><p>“We still cry. I still don’t sleep don't eat. I try to get by for the girls, but it's just hard,” said Joanne Rojas, Josiah’s mother.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/parrish-man-takes-own-life-after-alligator-kills-support-dog" title="Parrish man takes own life after alligator kills support dog" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Mother_blames_lack_of_available_help_aft_0_7311628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Mother_blames_lack_of_available_help_aft_0_7311628_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Mother_blames_lack_of_available_help_aft_0_7311628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Mother_blames_lack_of_available_help_aft_0_7311628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Mother_blames_lack_of_available_help_aft_0_7311628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Drew Epp was never without Java. His mother says he suffered from bipolar disorder and paranoid delusions, but Java was his constant companion -- until an alligator took the dog's life." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Parrish man takes own life after alligator kills support dog</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 04:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>“Man's best friend” was almost an understatement for the relationship between Drew Epp and his emotional support dog, Java.</p><p>"That was his life,” Drew's mother, Donna Epp said. “The dog was his life.”</p><p>The 36-year old Parrish man was never without Java. His mother says he suffered from bipolar disorder and paranoid delusions, but Java was his confidant and constant companion.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hydration-cooling-urged-for-sunset-music-festival-goers" title="Hydration, cooling urged for Sunset Music Festival-goers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Sunset_Music_Festival_goers_urged_to_hyd_0_7311597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Sunset_Music_Festival_goers_urged_to_hyd_0_7311597_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Sunset_Music_Festival_goers_urged_to_hyd_0_7311597_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Sunset_Music_Festival_goers_urged_to_hyd_0_7311597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Sunset_Music_Festival_goers_urged_to_hyd_0_7311597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="More than 40 international electronic dance music bands will perform on five stages at Raymond James Stadium this Memorial Day weekend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hydration, cooling urged for Sunset Music Festival-goers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 06:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>More than 40 international electronic dance music bands will perform on five stages at Raymond James Stadium this Memorial Day weekend.</p><p>The Sunset Music Festival draws tens of thousands to Tampa, but with heat and drug-related medical incidents marking past events, festival organizers and city officials are urging attendees to hydrate and stay cool. </p><p>They're also doing what they can to give EDM enthusiasts some relief from temperatures forecast in the 90s .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > 