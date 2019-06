- Two drivers escaped with no major injuries after another driver ran a red light in Sarasota, police said.

Before 7 p.m. Saturday, traffic cameras were rolling when a light-colored vehicle drove through the intersection of Fruitville Road and Lockwood Ridge Road with a steady red light. The driver plowed into two vehicles driven by drivers with a green traffic light.

There happened to be a Sarasota police officer at the intersection who witnessed the crash. There were no major injuries and the red light-runner received a citation.

Police said the crash is still under investigation and the driver could face charges. Sarasota police shared different angles of the traffic crash on the agency's social media accounts writing, "We've said it before and we'll say it again. We need drivers to #StopOnRed."



