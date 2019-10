A Polk County man is in the hospital Saturday after the sheriff says he shot himself and pointed his weapon at a deputy, forcing him to open fire.

The sheriff's office says 53-year-old James Bush was at his home on Highland Avenue in Winter Haven Friday night when his ex-girlfriend came over to pick up her dog from the property. According to deputies, Bush had been drinking, and he locked the gate behind her, refusing to let her leave. He had a handgun, and reportedly threatened to kill her and himself.

The ex-girlfriend then called Bush's brother, who tried to talk to him over the phone. After hanging up the phone, deputies say James shot himself under the chin, and his ex-girlfriend called 911.