Road ranger's truck hit by motorist who failed to move over By Jennifer Holton (FOX 13)
Posted Jul 09 2019 04:35PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 09 2019 05:44PM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 05:46PM EDT style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKELAND, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Master Sgt. Mary Godino knows just how dangerous the job of a road ranger can be.</p><p>"They're more vulnerable than the rest of us," Godino said.</p><p>The Florida Highway Patrol Master Sergeant witnessed it first-hand Monday night, when a driver struck a road ranger truck along I-4.</p><p>The road ranger had just returned to his vehicle and was typing up the event on his laptop.</p><p>"We had one of our Road Ranger trucks on the side of the road, on mile marker 27, assisting a disabled vehicle," she said. Godino. </p><p>The speed limit in the area was 70 miles per hour, but FHP hadn't determined just how fast the vehicle was going when it slammed into the ranger's truck.</p><p>The road ranger survived the impact, but the driver who struck him did not. 70 year-old Joseph Shoenbauer Jr., died. His passenger, 66 year-old Winefred Schoenbauer, was taken to Lakeland Regional in critical condition. </p><p>FHP says they are still looking into what cause the vehicle to veer out of its lane. </p><p>"At this time, we do not know why he failed to move over," she said.</p><p>Florida is one of 43 states that requires drivers to change lanes or reduce their speed by 20 miles per hour if they're passing someone working on the side of the road. </p><p>"We need room to work," Godino said. "So if you're traveling 60, 70, 80 miles an hour next to the lane we're working, we sometimes need more room than that."</p><p>The Tampa area has a history of fatal crashes involving vehicles that didn't move over or slow down. </p><p>In 2016, tow truck driver Danny Hand was hit and killed while helping someone on the side of Interstate 275 South, near Fowler Avenue. According to troopers, Hand's tow truck lights were flashing, but the driver who hit him said he didn't notice.</p><p>In October of the same year, Troy McGuire was hit and killed by an accused drunk driver while helping law enforcement on the shoulder of I-75.</p><p>Earlier that year, in February, driver Allison Huffman was arrested after allegedly hitting and killing Tampa tow truck driver Roger Perez Borroto, then ditching the car at a hotel and calling a cab to go to the Seminole Hard Rock Casino. </p><p>FHP says road rangers are trained to park a specific way in cast they do get hit. "They're trained to turn their wheels away from whatever side of the road they're on," Godino said. "So this way, if they do get struck by the rear, it'll go into the direction away from the vehicle in front of them."</p><p>Because of that training, she says, the vehicle in front of the road ranger's truck had only minor damage. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/custody-hearing-for-parents-in-case-of-little-boy-with-cancer" title="Custody hearing for parents in case of little boy with cancer" data-articleId="417138824" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland walked into family court in Hillsborough County Tuesday with a burst of confidence believing they are one-step closer to getting their son back." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Custody hearing for parents in case of little boy with cancer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez (FOX 13) </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland walked into family court in Hillsborough County Tuesday with a burst of confidence believing they are one-step closer to getting their son back.</p><p>They lost custody back in April, after Noah was diagnosed with cancer.</p><p>Noah went through two rounds of chemotherapy but then his parents skipped his next treatment and took their son to Kentucky.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/downtown-sarasota-to-add-parking-meters-to-busiest-locations" title="Downtown Sarasota adds parking meters to busiest locations" data-articleId="417118268" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Downtown_Sarasota_adds_parking_meters_to_0_7496103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Downtown_Sarasota_adds_parking_meters_to_0_7496103_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Downtown_Sarasota_adds_parking_meters_to_0_7496103_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Downtown_Sarasota_adds_parking_meters_to_0_7496103_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Downtown_Sarasota_adds_parking_meters_to_0_7496103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="About 90% of parking in Downtown Sarasota will remain free. You will find meters at the busiest locations like Main Street and the Judicial District. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Downtown Sarasota adds parking meters to busiest locations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kim Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 04:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Driving down Main Street in Sarasota can have its frustrating moments. </p><p>"You have to go all the way down. People sit and drink their coffee and read their paper," said Deberah Smith. </p><p>Deberah and Robert Smith know all of those customers taking their time and valuable parking spots. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tampa-fire-investigates-house-fire-as-arson" title="Tampa fire investigates house fire as arson" data-articleId="417129358" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An elderly woman was able to get out of her home safely after a house fire overnight." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa fire investigates house fire as arson</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Merissa Lynn (FOX 13) </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>From the outside of the home, it doesn't look so bad. The only evidence that something terrible happened at a Tampa home overnight is the soot around the door frame.</p><p>Tampa Fire Rescue responded to call after 4:00 a.m. of a reported fire on the 6200 block of South Church Avenue. Luckily, an elderly woman inside, was able to get out safely. </p><p>"It took them about half an hour to make sure the fire was completely out," said Jason Penny, spokesperson for Tampa Fire Rescue. "Subsequent to that, we had our investigators from the Fire Marshal's office come out, and what they found was, what they believe is evidence of an arson." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/custody-hearing-for-parents-in-case-of-little-boy-with-cancer" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Custody hearing for parents in case of little boy with cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/road-ranger-s-truck-hit-by-motorist-who-failed-to-move-over" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Road ranger's truck hit by motorist who failed to move over</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/former-teammates-cheer-on-pete-alonso-in-home-run-derby" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CLEVELAND&#x2c;&#x20;OHIO&#x20;-&#x20;JULY&#x20;08&#x3a;&#x20;Pete&#x20;Alonso&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;Mets&#x20;celebrates&#x20;winning&#x20;the&#x20;T-Mobile&#x20;Home&#x20;Run&#x20;Derby&#x20;at&#x20;Progressive&#x20;Field&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;08&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Cleveland&#x2c;&#x20;Ohio&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jason&#x20;Miller&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tampa Bay celebrates with Pete Alonso</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-fire-investigates-house-fire-as-arson" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tampa fire investigates house fire as arson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/the-restaurant-that-has-a-little-bit-of-everything-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Good_Day__The_Kitchen_and_Bar_at_Safety__0_7495506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Good_Day__The_Kitchen_and_Bar_at_Safety__0_7495506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Good_Day__The_Kitchen_and_Bar_at_Safety__0_7495506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Good_Day__The_Kitchen_and_Bar_at_Safety__0_7495506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Good_Day__The_Kitchen_and_Bar_at_Safety__0_7495506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The 'Kitchen and Bar' restaurant that has 'a little bit of everything'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container 