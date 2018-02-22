Safety video to be shown to Hillsborough students Friday

By: Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News

Posted: Feb 22 2018 11:00PM EST

Video Posted: Feb 22 2018 11:14PM EST

Updated: Feb 22 2018 11:23PM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Schools will be showing students a new video Friday as part of their safety education.

In the wake of the Parkland school shooting, district schools have been running through drills and have created a video to help get the point across to students.

"We want to make sure that we train for any type of emergency situation," said Tanya Arja, spokeswoman for Hillsborough County schools.

The video does not show guns or violence. Instead, it shows a girl pushing a boy to the ground. A student who witnesses the act reports it to a teacher. Essentially, school officials want students to report anything that isn't right.

"We don't want to make it scary we just want our students to know be prepared," said Arja.

Local parents say their children have mentioned the extra drills and are talking to their kids about dangerous situations.

"I've even talked with my two elementary school aged children just in general about events that are happening," said Justin Ventura, "and it's worked well in tandem with the quick response that the school is using."

