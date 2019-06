- A 9-year-old girl was badly injured when a boat fell on her at a Sarasota marina today.

FOX 13’s Kimberly Kuizon reports the accident happened in the boat storage area of Sarasota Sailing Squadron along Sarasota Bay. The victim was a volunteer with the day camp there.

Emergency crews say the girl suffered a traumatic brain injury and had be to flown to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Further details around the circumstances of the accident were not clear.

