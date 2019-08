- A suspect was arrested for threatening to kill a manager of a Venice hotel, deputies said.

Sarasota County deputies arrested 51-year-old David Ashworth after he called and emailed a local media outlet and said he planned to kill a hotel manager, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said Ashworth used racial slurs to describe the manager, and claimed the manager overcharged and kicked out patrons. Detectives located Ashworth Saturday and arrested him for threatening to kill.



