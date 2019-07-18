< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Sarasota man zip-tied hungry child to plywood, deputies say fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Sarasota man zip-tied hungry child to plywood, deputies say&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/sarasota-man-zip-tied-child-to-plywood-deputies-say" data-title="Sarasota man zip-tied hungry child to plywood, deputies say" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/sarasota-man-zip-tied-child-to-plywood-deputies-say" addthis:title="Sarasota man zip-tied hungry child to plywood, deputies say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418892951.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418892951");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418892951-418893216"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos provided by Sarasota County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photos provided by Sarasota County Sheriff's Office</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418892951-418893216" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos provided by Sarasota County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photos provided by Sarasota County Sheriff's Office</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 18 2019 11:35AM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 12:29PM EDT SARASOTA, Fla. (FOX 13) - A Sarasota man and his girlfriend were arrested after a hungry child was zip-tied to a piece of plywood, deputies said. 

Sarasota County deputies were alerted Sunday to the child abuse case. After obtaining a search warrant, they said they found the zip ties and plywood inside the home of 41-year-old Frank McKay. 

According to the sheriff's office, the 13-year-old victim bound the child to the plywood because he had stolen food and money to buy snacks. More Local News Stories src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Half_naked_man_burglarizes_cars_0_7531839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Half_naked_man_burglarizes_cars_0_7531839_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Half_naked_man_burglarizes_cars_0_7531839_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Half_naked_man_burglarizes_cars_0_7531839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Half_naked_man_burglarizes_cars_0_7531839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pasco County deputies are hoping to identify a car burglar who was seen only wearing a bar, shoes and a hat, they said." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div Half-naked suspect wearing a bra burglarized vehicles at New Port Richey business
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 18 2019 10:26AM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 12:31PM EDT

Pasco County deputies are hoping to identify a car burglar who was seen only wearing a bar, shoes and a hat, they said.

On Sunday morning, officials said the unidentified man was seen entering the U.S. Water Services Corporation's fenced parking lot. The facility is located at 4939 Cross Bayou Boulevard in New Port Richey.

They said the half-naked suspect burglarized several company vehicles before leaving the area. He had worked for the city of Indian Rocks Beach Solid Waste Department since 2009. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/moped-rider-killed-in-crash-involving-a-truck-in-tampa" title="Moped rider killed in crash involving a truck in Tampa" data-articleId="418872885" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/waters%20avenue%20crash_1563456554271.jpg_7531581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/waters%20avenue%20crash_1563456554271.jpg_7531581_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/waters%20avenue%20crash_1563456554271.jpg_7531581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/waters%20avenue%20crash_1563456554271.jpg_7531581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/waters%20avenue%20crash_1563456554271.jpg_7531581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Moped rider killed in crash involving a truck in Tampa
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 18 2019 09:27AM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 09:29AM EDT

The driver of a moped was traveling in a bicycle lane when a truck struck him, deputies said, and died following the crash.

The collision occurred Wednesday just before 9:30 p.m. Hillsborough County deputies said the driver of the moped, who has not been identified, was heading westbound on Waters Avenue approaching Camden Street. 

Meanwhile, a Dodge Ram dually flatbed truck was heading eastbound in the left turn lane. Detectives said the truck driver began making a left turn to head north on Camden Street, and the passenger area hit the moped. Featured Videos class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Apollo 11's problem-filled lunar landing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/half-naked-suspect-wearing-a-bra-burglarized-vehicles-at-new-port-richey-business"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/half%20naked%20burglar%20in%20bra_1563459967917.jpg_7531789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office" title="half naked burglar in bra_1563459967917.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Half-naked suspect wearing a bra burglarized vehicles at New Port Richey business</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-firefighters-test-advanced-rescue-drones"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Manatee_crews_use_drones_to_fight_fires_5_7531108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Manatee_crews_use_drones_to_fight_fires_5_20190718023858"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida firefighters test and fly advanced rescue drones</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sea-world-helps-whale-tangled-in-buoys-off-australia-s-gold-coast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sea%20world%20rescue_1563456054990.jpg_7531578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Sea World via Storyful" title="sea world rescue_1563456054990.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sea World helps whale tangled in buoys off Australia's Gold Coast</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;File" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Fort Lauderdale residents may be without water for 24 hours due to water main damage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mother-asking-for-help-finding-daughter-s-missing-military-daddy-doll-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20doll%20for%20web_1563465339033.png_7532039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20doll%20for%20web_1563465339033.png_7532039_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20doll%20for%20web_1563465339033.png_7532039_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20doll%20for%20web_1563465339033.png_7532039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20doll%20for%20web_1563465339033.png_7532039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Jessica&#x20;Osborne" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother asking for help finding daughter's missing military 'daddy doll'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/toys-r-us-plans-a-small-comeback-with-2-stores-this-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/HANDOUT_NewToysRUsStore_1563467065345_7531980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/HANDOUT_NewToysRUsStore_1563467065345_7531980_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/HANDOUT_NewToysRUsStore_1563467065345_7531980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/HANDOUT_NewToysRUsStore_1563467065345_7531980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/HANDOUT_NewToysRUsStore_1563467065345_7531980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Toys&#x20;R&#x20;Us&#x20;to&#x20;make&#x20;a&#x20;small&#x20;comeback&#x20;with&#x20;2&#x20;stores&#x20;by&#x20;holiday&#x20;shopping&#x20;season&#x20;&#x28;Toys&#x20;R&#x20;Us&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Toys R Us plans a small comeback with 2 stores this year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sarasota-man-zip-tied-child-to-plywood-deputies-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;Sarasota&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sarasota man zip-tied hungry child to plywood, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/half-naked-suspect-wearing-a-bra-burglarized-vehicles-at-new-port-richey-business" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/half%20naked%20burglar%20in%20bra_1563459967917.jpg_7531789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/half%20naked%20burglar%20in%20bra_1563459967917.jpg_7531789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/half%20naked%20burglar%20in%20bra_1563459967917.jpg_7531789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/half%20naked%20burglar%20in%20bra_1563459967917.jpg_7531789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/half%20naked%20burglar%20in%20bra_1563459967917.jpg_7531789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Pasco&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Half-naked suspect wearing a bra burglarized vehicles at New Port Richey business</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 