- A Sarasota man and his girlfriend were arrested after a hungry child was zip-tied to a piece of plywood, deputies said.

Sarasota County deputies were alerted Sunday to the child abuse case. After obtaining a search warrant, they said they found the zip ties and plywood inside the home of 41-year-old Frank McKay.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 13-year-old victim bound the child to the plywood because he had stolen food and money to buy snacks. He had to sleep without a mattress or any linens, detectives said.

"The zip ties were strung together like a chain," the arrest report noted.

Detectives said the boy was given a salad, a banana and two bottles of water each day while remaining tied to the plywood.

Investigators say the child was also bound while visiting McKay’s girlfriend, 38-year-old Adecia Johnson.

Both were arrested on several charges including aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment.

Officials did not specify the relationship between McKay and the victim.