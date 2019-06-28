< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Security guard refuses to show identification as he follows veteran on her morning walk
By Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 28 2019 11:13PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 28 2019 11:18PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 11:25PM EDT class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Security guard refuses to show identification as he follows veteran on her morning walk&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/security-guard-refuses-to-show-identification-as-he-follows-veteran-on-her-morning-walk" data-title="Security guard refuses to show identification as he follows veteran on her morning walk" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/security-guard-refuses-to-show-identification-as-he-follows-veteran-on-her-morning-walk" addthis:title="Security guard refuses to show identification as he follows veteran on her morning walk"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415385945.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415385945");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure 28 2019 11:18PM By Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 28 2019 11:13PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 28 2019 11:18PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 11:25PM EDT addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/security-guard-refuses-to-show-identification-as-he-follows-veteran-on-her-morning-walk";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Aaron\x20Mesmer\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415385945" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GIBSONTON, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A Hillsborough County Air Force veteran believes she was racially profiled when a security guard followed her and stopped her during her morning run this week.</p><p>Annie Carter served in the military for 16 years before retiring in January. She has since moved to Gibsonton, where she always takes her morning run along the same route into the South Bay Lakes community, which connects to the neighborhood where she lives.</p><p>Carter told FOX 13, during her run, at around 5:30 Wednesday morning, an unmarked pickup truck approached her. She said she was nervous, so she took our her cell phone and recorded the interaction.</p><p>"I kept saying, 'You're freaking me out. You're freaking me out.' Because I was freaked out," she said Friday. "I'm a woman walking by myself at 5:30 in the morning and this car is following me."</p><p>During the recorded exchange, the driver can be heard telling her he's a security guard for the community and stopped her because she was covering her face with a hood.</p> <div id='continue-text-415385945' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-415385945' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415385945' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415385945', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415385945'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Carter, however, asked to see his security identification and the man declined to show it to her.</p><p>"At this point, he still has provided no type of information to me and he's just following me," she said. "This is not against the law. Walking on a public street or public sidewalk with a hoodie is not against the law."</p><p>Carter recorded four videos and, in each one, the guard passes by her. She said she felt like she was being harassed because she's black and wore a hoodie.</p><p>"They can still profile you and think that you're doing something malicious and you're just trying to live. And it's a slap in my face for my sacrifice in service," she said. "This is heart-breaking to me because...I am a veteran. I'm a combat veteran. I just retired from the Air Force and I come back to a country where I'm treated like a second class citizen."</p><p>The security guard eventually provided his identification, toward the end of the encounter.</p><p>Carter filed a report with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies investigated but determined no criminal activity took place. Because of that, FOX 13 has chosen not to identify the security company or the security guard involved in the incident.</p><p>The company's owner stood by his employee's actions and said the security officer was doing his job and was on high alert because of an increase in crime in that community.</p><p>"I want an apology, definitely. I don't think that man needs to be guarding a neighborhood," Carter said,</p><p>A spokesperson for the Sun Bay Lakes community told FOX 13 he believes the situation could have been handled differently by both people involved. He said if Carter's accusations are correct, he does not condone the security guard's actions. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/woman-sentenced-to-10-years-for-deadly-home-invasion" title="Woman sentenced to 10 years for deadly home invasion" data-articleId="415335671" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Woman_gets_10_years_for_deadly_home_inva_0_7455097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Woman_gets_10_years_for_deadly_home_inva_0_7455097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Woman_gets_10_years_for_deadly_home_inva_0_7455097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Woman_gets_10_years_for_deadly_home_inva_0_7455097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Woman_gets_10_years_for_deadly_home_inva_0_7455097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Staring at a life sentence, Taylor Pritt walked up to the judge and said her drug use led her to this dark moment, "when you do this type of drug it has a hold on you and it is all that matters im clean and sober now I’m putting that life behind me" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman sentenced to 10 years for deadly home invasion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 06:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Staring at a life sentence, Taylor Pritt walked told a judge her drug use led her to her participation in a deadly home invasion.</p><p>"When you do this type of drug, it has a hold on you and it is all that matters. I'm clean and sober now. I'm putting that life behind me with a job, a house. and a car," said Pritt.</p><p>She and three others were involved in a deadly home invasion robbery last year. The homeowner was armed and shot and killed one of the robbers, Michael Caddo.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/here-s-what-to-do-if-you-see-a-hurt-or-sick-sea-turtle-hatchling" title="Here's what to do if you see a hurt or sick sea turtle, hatchling" data-articleId="415302578" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/sea%20turtle%20release_1449694002819_600901_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561751334355.jpg_7454546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/sea%20turtle%20release_1449694002819_600901_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561751334355.jpg_7454546_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/sea%20turtle%20release_1449694002819_600901_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561751334355.jpg_7454546_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/sea%20turtle%20release_1449694002819_600901_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561751334355.jpg_7454546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/sea%20turtle%20release_1449694002819_600901_ver1.0_2560_1440_1561751334355.jpg_7454546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Here's what to do if you see a hurt or sick sea turtle, hatchling</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sea turtles love Bay Area beaches, whether for nesting or just a nice place to swim. For that reason, there's a higher chance beach goers may come upon a stranded, sick, or injured turtle. </p><p>The Mote Marine Laboratory Stranding Investigations Program team wants everyone to know it is ready to respond and get turtles the help they need.</p><p>Sea turtles are protected under federal law and any harassment or interference with a sea turtle, living or dead, is subject to penalty. Anyone who suspects tampering with a sea turtle nest or harassment of a sea turtle is asked to contact FWC or local law enforcement right away.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/busch-gardens-will-have-four-nights-of-fireworks-to-celebrate-the-fourth-of-july" title="Busch Gardens will have four nights of fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July" data-articleId="415211284" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/busch%20gardens%20fireworks_1561716993672.JPG_7453188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/busch%20gardens%20fireworks_1561716993672.JPG_7453188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/busch%20gardens%20fireworks_1561716993672.JPG_7453188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/busch%20gardens%20fireworks_1561716993672.JPG_7453188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/busch%20gardens%20fireworks_1561716993672.JPG_7453188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Busch Gardens will have four nights of fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 06:04AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 06:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For four nights, the skies will light up with fireworks above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.</p><p>Instead of one night to celebrate the Fourth of July, the Tampa theme park plans on hosting four nights of fireworks from July 4 through 7 for those who can't attend on the actual holiday. Busch Gardens' annual "Summer Nights" will still be happening and parkgoers can continue riding rides and eating food until 9:30 p.m.</p><p>From July 1 to 3 -- or until they run out of it -- you can receive a free bald eagle pin at the Painted Camel Bazaar. There are also $2 hot dogs you can purchase on July 2. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/siblings-celebrate-adoption-with-a-trip-to-disney-world" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Disney_trip_caps_life_in_foster_care_for_2_7456122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Disney_trip_caps_life_in_foster_care_for_2_7456122_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Disney_trip_caps_life_in_foster_care_for_2_7456122_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Disney_trip_caps_life_in_foster_care_for_2_7456122_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Disney_trip_caps_life_in_foster_care_for_2_7456122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Siblings celebrate adoption with a trip to Disney World</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/disney-world-offers-bring-a-friend-discount" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney World offers ‘bring a friend' discount for Passholders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-sentenced-to-10-years-for-deadly-home-invasion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Woman_gets_10_years_for_deadly_home_inva_1_7455098_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Woman_gets_10_years_for_deadly_home_inva_1_7455098_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Woman_gets_10_years_for_deadly_home_inva_1_7455098_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Woman_gets_10_years_for_deadly_home_inva_1_7455098_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Woman_gets_10_years_for_deadly_home_inva_1_7455098_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman sentenced to 10 years for deadly home invasion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/man-plays-saxophone-for-cows-which-become-his-biggest-fans" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/kymherrmann_saxophonecows_062819_1561759646482_7455033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/kymherrmann_saxophonecows_062819_1561759646482_7455033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/kymherrmann_saxophonecows_062819_1561759646482_7455033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/kymherrmann_saxophonecows_062819_1561759646482_7455033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/kymherrmann_saxophonecows_062819_1561759646482_7455033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man plays saxophone for cows which become his biggest fans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lawmaker-polk-county-state-attorney-should-drop-case-against-battered-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/State_considers_case_against_woman_who_t_0_7455207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/State_considers_case_against_woman_who_t_0_7455207_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/State_considers_case_against_woman_who_t_0_7455207_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/State_considers_case_against_woman_who_t_0_7455207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/State_considers_case_against_woman_who_t_0_7455207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lawmaker: Polk County state attorney 