- Several arrests were made following two separate organized theft investigations.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to provide more information during a 9 a.m. press conference Tuesday. Attorney General Ashley Moody and officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will join the event.

Those were arrested were charged with racketeering. Their identities and additional details leading up to their arrests are expected to be addressed during the press conference.

