- A convicted sexual predator has apparently removed his ankle monitor and fled, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for 55-year-old William Haverty, who was last known to be at his home in Brooksville around 4 p.m. Friday.

Haverty was described as a 6-foot 1-inch-tall white male, weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, according to the sheriff's office.

He fled from his home, located at 11811 Broad Street in Brooksville, after learning he faced more criminal charges.

Anyone who knows where Haverty might be is asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830, or Detective Tom Breedlove direct at 352-797-3716, or at tbreedlove@hernandosheriff.org.

Continue reading below

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's sexual offender/predator database, William D. Haverty, who may also go by William R Frazier or Bill Haverty, either pleaded guilty or was convicted of rape of a victim under 12 years old in 1998, and of sexual battery or coercion of a child by an adult in 2016.

The sheriff's office did not say what new charges he may face.

To remain anonymous, call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or visit http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.