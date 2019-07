- The disturbing video outraged many on social media, showing a black tip shark being dragged behind a speedboat to the amusement of several boaters. Now new video obtained exclusively by FOX 13 shows the cruelty didn't end there.

The three men faced animal cruelty charges; however, charges were dropped against one defendant, Spencer Heintz, earlier this year.

In February, Michael Wenzel took a deal and pled guilty to misdemeanor charges in exchange for 10 days in jail.

But the third defendant, Robert Benac, passed on that same deal and will go to trial.

Prosecutors say the shark was alive at the time. Now new video obtained by FOX 13 may help support that claim.

The video is extremely graphic, and shows the shark being shot four times by Michael Wenzel.

Defense attorney Anthony Rickman, who is not involved in the trial, reviewed the video for FOX 13.

"We hear people in the background cheering him on, 'Shoot it again, shoot it again,'" Rickman said. "And what's disturbing is the reaction of that animal thrashing in pain, jumping up and down the first time it's shot."

Prosecutors intend to show the hury that the shark was dragged first, then shot by Wenzel.

"What we have on this video is a shark that's clearly alive, a shark that's clearly affected by the shooting, affected by the shots that were fired into its body," Rickman said.

By passing on the state's deal for 10 days in jail, Benac could face 10 years in prison if he's found guilty of the charges at trial.

Rickman believes Benac may regret passing on the plea deal.

"A picture speaks a thousand words. This one speaks one: 'Guilty,'" Rickman said. "When you look at that video, that's what a jury is going to be asked to do."

Benac's trial is set for September.