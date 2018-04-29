Slow driver in bike lane pulled over for DUI

- When Deputy Alexander Ellis first saw the suspect vehicle, he noted that the driver was going 15 miles and hour less than the posted 45 miles per hour speed limit.

Upon getting behind the driver, Deputy Ellis also noted that the driver was driving in the hash-marked bike lane on 66th Street North.

Deputy Ellis ran the license plate and determined that the owner of the vehicle had a suspended license.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Curtis Robertson was in court on Monday morning and his license was suspended.

Wednesday evening, Deputy Alexander Ellis observed Robertson operating his vehicle on 66th Street North going 30 in a 45 zone and in the marked bike lane.

Deputy Ellis conducted a traffic stop and observed open containers of alcohol in the console.

When confronted about the suspended license, Robertson told the deputy that he had just been in court and was aware of the suspension.

Robertson failed field sobriety tests and was charged with driving under the influence and driving while license suspended or revoked.