- A Father's Day brunch cruise in Tampa was forced to turn around after a small fire broke out in the yacht's engine room.

The cruise had disembarked from the Channelside area Sunday afternoon. But once the fire broke out, crew members handed out life jackets to all on board as the yacht turned back.

Though the company, Yacht StarShip, said the fire was immediately contained, the captain chose to return to the dock.

"There were no injuries or threat to the passengers or crew aboard," the company said in a statement. "However, in abundance of caution Yacht StarShip's Captain returned to the dock and safely evacuated all passengers. Safety is always our top priority."

A representative told FOX 13 that all customers who were on board will be refunded and given a gift certificate to come back in the future.

