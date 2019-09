- A small plane crash-landed in a field east of Tampa this afternoon.

The scene is off U.S. 301, just south of the Selmon Expressway. The view from SkyFOX showed a red-and-white Cessna 172 sitting in the field. A trail through the grass showed its path after touchdown.

There's no word yet on any injuries.

FAA registration shows the plane is registered to Atlas Aviation out of Tampa.

