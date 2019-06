- Saturday marks one week since e-scooters hit the sidewalks in downtown Tampa, but some riders apparently aren't playing by the rules.

The issues come as no surprise to city officials, who say they have witnessed children riding without helmets as well as people riding in the middle of the street and on the Riverwalk, which are all not allowed.

The scooters are supposed to be fun, entertaining and convenient, but can also be dangerous if you don't follow the rules.

"I have seen people renting these things for their children and having their child not wear helmets. Riding on the wrong side of the street. Riding in the middle of the street," Tampa Transportation Director Jean Duncan said.

Currently, e-scooters are only allowed on the sidewalks. As for helmets, companies strongly recommend them, but don't require them. When it comes to age, all of the companies currently operating in Tampa require riders to be at least 18 years old.

"Be a good sport and don't ruin it for others because this is a test pilot and if we mess up they are going to take it away. If you want to enjoy it, follow the rules," said rider Devin Wittcoff.

The scooters first hit the sidewalks Memorial Day weekend. So far, the city estimates there's already been roughly 5,000 rides taken throughout downtown, which is currently the only area the scooters are allowed.

As Jean Duncan with the City of Tampa explains, companies are now improving their GPS technology to control where the scooters can operate.

"If they go off into an area they are not supposed to, the scooter will turn off and roll to a stop. So all four are working on trying to improve and tweak their system so if people aren't do the right thing on their own, the scooters are forcing them to behave," Duncan said.

In order to ride one of the scooters, you simply have to download the corresponding app, enter your credit card information, and submit of photo of your driver's license. The app will then help you locate the scooters closest to you.

So far, the city and Tampa police say no serious injuries have been reported in connection with e-scooters.