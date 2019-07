- SPCA Tampa Bay is offering an open door and a helping hand to those in the Palm Harbor area through their newest Animal Resource Center off of U.S. Hwy 19 N.

"We don't want anyone letting go of their animals because they don't know what to do," said Ashley San Antonio, the community resource specialist with SPCA.

The organization is hoping to combat the ever-growing problem of animals being dumped on the side of the road and left to fend for themselves by offering animal owners a better solution.

"This is going to be a pretty large asset I think to this part of the community, knowing that we're here, knowing that it's a safe place to come where we can provide anything we're able to," she said.

The new center serves as a safe haven for animals. The organization said it's a place for owners to bring pets when they need to be surrendered or simply a spot for injured wildlife to get the help they need.

Continue reading below

"At the end of the night, myself or another staff member will transport to either our shelter or Pinellas County Animal Services if they are a stray," San Antonio explained. "Same with our injured wildlife. They'll be transported to licensed rehabbers that night so they won't be staying here."

The center also helps to reunite families with lost pets, and even offers an animal food bank for those who may need an extra hand.

"We want to be able to let everyone know that they're not alone, if they're struggling, if they need help, we're here for them," San Antonio said.

It's a simple mission that SPCA hopes will make a huge difference.

Currently, the new center does not offer animal adoptions.