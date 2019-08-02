< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. St. Pete doctor implants first 3-D printed bone into man's finger By Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News 02 2019 11:12PM Posted Aug 02 2019 11:10PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 02 2019 11:12PM EDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 11:15PM EDT PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A St. Petersburg doctor created and successfully implanted the nation's first 3D printed finger bone.</p><p>Dr. Daniel Penello, of Alexander Orthopaedic Associates, started studying and working on the breakthrough procedure after meeting his patient, Robert Smith.</p><p>Smith, a welder, crushed his left-hand's middle finger while on the job in 2017. Nearly the entire bone shattered, which drastically hindered his hand's mobility.</p><p>"There was no function in the finger, and I had lost a lot of the feeling and sensation as well," said Robert Smith, as he recalled barely being able to grab, grip, or clasp his hand.</p><p>According to Dr. Penello, Smith had two obvious options to deal with his injured finger: live with it, or amputate it.</p> <div id='continue-text-421948438' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-421948438' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421948438' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421948438', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421948438'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>When Smith asked if there was something else they could do, Dr. Penello did some research and decided 3D printing technology was the best alternative.</p><p>With the assistance of Additive Orthopaedics, a new finger bone implant was created to fit Smith's exact measurements.</p><p>Most prosthesis, Dr. Penello explained, are used by other fabrication methods that are more time consuming and not as precise.</p><p>3D printers are making fascinating advancements in the medical industry, but finger bones like Smith's, had never been made. Until now.</p><p>"I'm fascinated because technology is really changing the way health care is being delivered," said Dr. Penello.</p><p>A little more than two months after his surgery, Smith says he feels great and has gained mobility back in his finger. More Local News Stories

New A/C awaits teachers, students at 21 Hillsborough County schools
By Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 02 2019 05:43PM EDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 06:15PM EDT

Knock, knock: snake wraps itself around Florida home's porch door
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 02 2019 05:41PM EDT

Tow trucks called to remove vehicles from flooded Vinoy parking garage
By Dan Matics, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 02 2019 04:35PM EDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 04:40PM EDT The sweltering classrooms they left back in May are now chilled by fully functioning air conditioning systems." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New A/C awaits teachers, students at 21 Hillsborough County schools</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 06:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some Hillsborough County teachers were pleasantly surprised when they returned to their classrooms for the first time Friday. The sweltering classrooms they left back in May are now chilled by fully functioning air conditioning systems.</p><p>The district spent the summer replacing or overhauling the AC units in 21 schools.</p><p>"I felt like my lucky stars had been aligned," said Linai Booker, who teaches at Walker Middle School, which had a new unit installed. "It's great because I don't have to worry about coming to work and then wondering if the air is working. It's a guarantee." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/knock-knock-snake-wraps-itself-around-florida-home-s-porch-door" title="Knock, knock: snake wraps itself around Florida home's porch door" data-articleId="421880996" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Snake_wraps_itself_around_Florida_home_s_0_7569146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Snake_wraps_itself_around_Florida_home_s_0_7569146_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Snake_wraps_itself_around_Florida_home_s_0_7569146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Snake_wraps_itself_around_Florida_home_s_0_7569146_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Snake_wraps_itself_around_Florida_home_s_0_7569146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An eastern yellow rat snake paid a visit to a Florida home, surprising the owner by wrapping itself around the porch door." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Knock, knock: snake wraps itself around Florida home's porch door</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 05:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida homeowner got an unexpected -- and unwelcome -- visitor on her home's porch.</p><p>Vanessa Cripe said she found an eastern yellow rat snake wrapped around the porch door of her home in Hernando on Tuesday.</p><p>She shared video of the encounter to a Facebook group called Florida Snake ID with the caption, "Had a visitor come knocking tonight. And no, he was not allowed entry."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tow-trucks-called-to-remove-vehicles-from-flooded-vinoy-parking-garage" title="Tow trucks called to remove vehicles from flooded Vinoy parking garage" data-articleId="421869266" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Water_finally_empties_from_flooded_Vinoy_0_7569076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Water_finally_empties_from_flooded_Vinoy_0_7569076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Water_finally_empties_from_flooded_Vinoy_0_7569076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Water_finally_empties_from_flooded_Vinoy_0_7569076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Water_finally_empties_from_flooded_Vinoy_0_7569076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Heavy rain Thursday evening caused the lower level of the Vinoy hotel’s valet garage to flood." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tow trucks called to remove vehicles from flooded Vinoy parking garage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 04:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 04:40PM More Stories

Featured Videos

St. Pete doctor implants first 3-D printed bone into man's finger

Vital utility lines buried to protect Tampa General during disaster

Snake inside pump surprises customer getting gas

Woman walks into animal shelter asking for 2 dogs with the most special needs, then adopts them

Most Recent

St. Pete doctor implants first 3-D printed bone into man's finger

Vital utility lines buried to protect Tampa General during disaster

Snake inside pump surprises customer getting gas

Nachtman guilty of murdering mother, stepfather; sentenced to life in prison

State revives red tide task force url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Man_s_shattered_finger_repaired_with_3_D_10_7570390_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_s_shattered_finger_repaired_with_3_D_10_20190803031227"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Pete doctor implants first 3-D printed bone into man's finger</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vital-utility-lines-buried-to-protect-tampa-general-during-disaster"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/TGH_construction_causes_traffic_headache_2_7570378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TGH_construction_causes_traffic_headache_2_20190803030652"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vital utility lines buried to protect Tampa General during disaster</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/snake-inside-pump-surprises-customer-getting-gas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/snake%20in%20gas%20pump_1564800370188.jpg_7570195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="snake in gas pump_1564800370188.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Snake inside pump surprises customer getting gas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-walks-into-animal-shelter-asking-for-2-dogs-with-the-most-special-needs-then-adopts-them"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A woman adopted two dogs, Sam (R) and Brutus, after walking through a North Carolina humane society’s front doors and saying, “which two dogs have been here the longest, with the most special needs?” (Photo Courtesy: Asheville Humane Society)" title="20190802_104507 THUMB_1564790121651.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman walks into animal shelter asking for 2 dogs with the most special needs, then adopts them</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/st-pete-doctor-implants-first-3-d-printed-bone-into-man-s-finger" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Man_s_shattered_finger_repaired_with_3_D_10_7570390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Man_s_shattered_finger_repaired_with_3_D_10_7570390_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Man_s_shattered_finger_repaired_with_3_D_10_7570390_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Man_s_shattered_finger_repaired_with_3_D_10_7570390_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Man_s_shattered_finger_repaired_with_3_D_10_7570390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>St. Pete doctor implants first 3-D printed bone into man's finger</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vital-utility-lines-buried-to-protect-tampa-general-during-disaster" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/TGH_construction_causes_traffic_headache_2_7570378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/TGH_construction_causes_traffic_headache_2_7570378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/TGH_construction_causes_traffic_headache_2_7570378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/TGH_construction_causes_traffic_headache_2_7570378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/TGH_construction_causes_traffic_headache_2_7570378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vital utility lines buried to protect Tampa General during disaster</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/snake-inside-pump-surprises-customer-getting-gas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/snake%20in%20gas%20pump_1564800370188.jpg_7570195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/snake%20in%20gas%20pump_1564800370188.jpg_7570195_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/snake%20in%20gas%20pump_1564800370188.jpg_7570195_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/snake%20in%20gas%20pump_1564800370188.jpg_7570195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/snake%20in%20gas%20pump_1564800370188.jpg_7570195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Snake inside pump surprises customer getting gas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/nachtman-jury-deliberates-8-hours-before-asking-questions-about-charges" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_7569980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_7569980_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_7569980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_7569980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_7569980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nachtman guilty of murdering mother, stepfather; sentenced to life in prison</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/state-revives-red-tide-task-force" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/24/WOFL_red%20tide%20brevard%20county%20fish%20kill_102418_1540417620845.png_6284008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/24/WOFL_red%20tide%20brevard%20county%20fish%20kill_102418_1540417620845.png_6284008_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/24/WOFL_red%20tide%20brevard%20county%20fish%20kill_102418_1540417620845.png_6284008_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/24/WOFL_red%20tide%20brevard%20county%20fish%20kill_102418_1540417620845.png_6284008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/24/WOFL_red%20tide%20brevard%20county%20fish%20kill_102418_1540417620845.png_6284008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State revives red tide task force</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container 