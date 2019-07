- St. Petersburg police officers have identified the body that was found near alligators in Lake Maggiore.

Police were called to the lake off of Dr. MLK Jr Street on the morning of July 4.

Investigators said Saturday that the body was identified as 16-year-old Jarvis Deliford.

There were no obvious signs of foul play, police said, but they are awaiting autopsy results. Police initially said that there was "signs of alligator involvement."

The death remains under investigation.

Continue reading below