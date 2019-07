- Tampa-bound traffic on Interstate 275 is backed up after deputies pulled over a stolen car on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The view from FDOT cameras shows at least two northbound lanes blocked by several emergency vehicles on the Pinellas side of the hump. Traffic was slowly getting by in the other two lanes.

Two suspects are in custody, deputies say, but they stressed that there was no pursuit and no crash.

There was no immediate word about any injuries.

Continue reading below