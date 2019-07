- A police officer in St. Petersburg is recovering after a driver, traveling in a stolen car, collided into his vehicle.

Police said the crash occurred Monday when a sergeant with the St. Petersburg Police Department was heading west on 18th Avenue South. At one point, stolen blue Toyota Camry was speeding northbound on 7th Street South, and ran a stop sign, investigators said.

The vehicles crashed at the intersection and three people from inside the Camry, along with the sergeant, were taken to a nearby hospital. All injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police said.

The three individuals from inside the vehicle were detained as detectives continue investigating the crash. There is no word on where the vehicle was stolen from.

They said the driver was a 15-year-old, who was arrested on outstanding warrants. Charges in regards to the crash will be filed against him, officials said.

Continue reading below

The crash comes a day after a deadly crash involving a stolen car. St. Pete police said a hit-and-run driver crashed into 26-year-old woman. Phelexis Robinson's car broke down on Martin Luther King Jr. Street. She got out of her car and someone driving a stolen Infinity hit her.

Police are still searching for the hit-and-run driver. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.