- In the hit comedy "Girls Trip," four friends get away for some fun in New Orleans.

But according to a University of Florida study, Tampa should have been on their list of cities to visit. It's become a hot spot for girl trips.

"[In] 2017, 'Girls Trip' came out and ever since then, it's slowly been increasing," said Kevin Scott, the general manager for the Epicurean, of the number of girlfriend getaways to which the hotel has been the host.

Boutique hotels like the Epicurean are big draws for girls' trips.

"We've got this amazing rooftop bar. We're right across the street from Bern's Steakhouse. Girl getaways love this space," said Scott, who pointed out the hotel also hosts events like Cupcakes and Cocktails.

In Tampa, women have options, From unique experiences and relaxing landscapes.

"They could lounge out by the pool, order cocktails, and then ride the bikes around Bayshore to Hyde Park and then, of course, enjoy their treatments here at the spa," said Sheen Mahmud of Spa Evangeline at the Epicurean.

Beach hotels are also magnets for girl getaways.

"We have a package called The Gang's All Here. It's mostly occupied by ladies who want to get away for the weekend. You'll find packs of them here having a great time." said Keith Overton, the President for the Tradewinds Island Resorts on St. Pete Beach.

Lori Vargas has been on girlfriend getaways and said the Bay Area is the perfect destination.

"There's so many wonderful places to hang out, great places to enjoy time and perfect weather," said Vargas.

For information about the Epicurean, visit https://epicureanhotel.com/.

For information about the Tradewinds Island Resorts, visit https://www.tradewindsresort.com/index.