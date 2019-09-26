< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tampa boy, a partial-hand amputee, throws first pitch at Tampa Bay Rays game By Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News
Posted Sep 26 2019 07:47AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 25 2019 11:22PM EDT
Updated Sep 26 2019 08:40AM EDT d=b("#social-share-430354835.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430354835");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13) - Baseball dreams came true Wednesday night for Landon Marazon, a 10-year-old who lost part of his hand in an ATV accident. He got to throw out the first pitch at Wednesday night's Tampa Bay Rays Game against the New York Yankees. As soon as we were out of the hospital, within weeks, that boy was back at the field learning how to throw a ball one-handed [and] catch a ball one-handed," said Nicole Marazon, Landon's mom. His mom was able to rock it enough for him to slip out, and he was flown to Tampa General Hospital. Nearly two months after the drowning death of 9-year-old Bentley Long, his mother has been accused of carrying him into the deep waters that took his life, the sheriff announced.

On Thursday morning, 28-year-old Tabatha Long was taken into custody and faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

On the last day of July , dive teams with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to Bullfrog Creek in Gibsonton after learning a boy went missing in the murky waters. Later, his body was pulled from the creek. Later, his body was pulled from the creek.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/two-credit-card-skimmers-found-at-sarasota-gas-station" title="Credit card skimmers found at Sarasota gas station" data-articleId="430371515" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/sarasota%20skimmer1_1569508574927.JPG_7676975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/sarasota%20skimmer1_1569508574927.JPG_7676975_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/sarasota%20skimmer1_1569508574927.JPG_7676975_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/sarasota%20skimmer1_1569508574927.JPG_7676975_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/sarasota%20skimmer1_1569508574927.JPG_7676975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Sarasota Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Police say two credit card skimming devices were found on pumps at a gas station in Sarasota.

According to Sarasota police, the skimmers were found Wednesday on pumps one and three at the Citgo gas station, located at 3580 Fruitville Road.

The agency's Street Crimes Unit and the Department of Agriculture worked together to perform gas pump checks at all 17 gas stations in the city of Sarasota. No other skimmers were found. No other skimmers were found.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/safety-improvements-move-forward-after-8-fatal-crashes-near-hudson-walmart" title="Safety improvements move forward after 8 fatal crashes near Hudson Walmart" data-articleId="430358384" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/us%2019%20changes%20for%20web_1569501822397.jpg_7676650_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/us%2019%20changes%20for%20web_1569501822397.jpg_7676650_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/us%2019%20changes%20for%20web_1569501822397.jpg_7676650_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/us%2019%20changes%20for%20web_1569501822397.jpg_7676650_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/us%2019%20changes%20for%20web_1569501822397.jpg_7676650_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Big changes are coming to Hudson after county commissioners approved a $2.7 million cost-sharing agreement last week to improve safety conditions around the busy Walmart Supercenter off of U.S. Highway 19. 

The improvements had been under consideration for years following several traffic fatalities near the store. Since 2014, eight people have died in crashes in the area near the Beacon Woods subdivision. 

When leaving the supermarket, shoppers from Beacon Woods are forced to drive out to U.S. 19 before making a U-turn to get back to their subdivision. To the north of the store, shoppers living in other neighborhoods off U.S. 19, are also forced to face heavy traffic as they attempt to enter or exit their subdivisions. The bacteria is most commonly found in cattle and other animals such as bison, elk, and deer. 