Tampa driver crashes into motel, escapes burning car

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 05 2018 05:31AM EDT

Updated: Jul 05 2018 08:48AM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Early Thursday morning, a woman escaped a burning car after crashing into a Tampa motel.

Investigators said the female driver hit a pole first after veering off the road near Matanzas and Hillsborough avenues. Then, she crashed into the Sunny South Motel. A second vehicle appeared to be involved, but it's unclear what caused the driver to crash into the building.

When firefighters arrived, there were large flames on the car. The woman escaped with no major injuries, officials said. There was minor damage to the building.

Residents living nearby temporarily lost power.
 

