Tampa man mysteriously disappears in Costa Rica

Posted Aug 23 2019 06:29PM EDT

Video Posted Aug 23 2019 06:23PM EDT class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Tampa man mysteriously disappears in Costa Rica&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/tampa-man-mysteriously-disappears-in-costa-rica" data-title="Tampa man mysteriously disappears in Costa Rica" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/tampa-man-mysteriously-disappears-in-costa-rica" addthis:title="Tampa man mysteriously disappears in Costa Rica"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425342891.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425342891");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425342891_425341436_175015"></div> <script>$(function(){var 23 2019 06:23PM By Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News id="photoCarousel-425342891" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425342891-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425342891-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Tampa_man_missing_in_Costa_Rica_1566599364025_7613295_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425342891-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Tampa_man_missing_in_Costa_Rica_1566599364025_7613295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425342891-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Tampa_man_missing_in_Costa_Rica_1566599364025.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Tampa_man_missing_in_Costa_Rica_2_7613308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425342891-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Tampa_man_missing_in_Costa_Rica_2_20190823222331"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Tampa_man_missing_in_Costa_Rica_1_7613307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425342891-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Tampa_man_missing_in_Costa_Rica_1_20190823222329"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Tampa_man_missing_in_Costa_Rica_0_7613306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425342891-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Tampa_man_missing_in_Costa_Rica_0_20190823222327"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-425342891-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Tampa_man_missing_in_Costa_Rica_1566599364025_7613295_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Tampa_man_missing_in_Costa_Rica_1566599364025.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Tampa_man_missing_in_Costa_Rica_2_7613308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Tampa_man_missing_in_Costa_Rica_2_20190823222331"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Tampa_man_missing_in_Costa_Rica_1_7613307_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Tampa_man_missing_in_Costa_Rica_1_20190823222329"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Tampa_man_missing_in_Costa_Rica_0_7613306_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - The first red flag for the Hughes family was a photo of Charlie Hughes' submerged rental car off a dirt road in rural Costa Rica. (FOX 13)</strong> - The first red flag for the Hughes family was a photo of Charlie Hughes' submerged rental car off a dirt road in rural Costa Rica.</p><p>"Charlie is a city boy," said younger brother Barry Hughes. "His lifestyle, the way he's been his entire life. He doesn't go in the woods."</p><p>The photo was the first Costa Rican authorities released to the Hughes family after the Tampa man went missing while on vacation in Puerto Jiménez. Charlie was returning to visit a man he'd recently met on his first trip to the Central American country.</p><p>"He'd recently been on a vacation there with his friend, Tiffany," Barry said. "They decided to spend 10 days in Central America, and apparently he'd met this young many down there and when they came back, he decided he wanted to go back and spend more time."</p><p>They believe the man played a part in Charlie's disappearance. In a phone interview with FOX 13 News, David Hughes, another family member, tells us he's learned the local man his brother met has a questionable reputation.</p> <div id='continue-text-425342891' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-425342891' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425342891' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425342891', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425342891'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"[Charlie's friend Tiffany's] impression of this man was that he seemed almost like a scam artist," David said. "My brother, I don't think, picked up on that. The bar in which he met him, even the bar owner, apparently told Tiffany to stay away from this young man, that he was trouble."</p><p>The family says the story from the friend keeps changing as the weeks have passed.</p><p>"I'm skeptical because of the way the story keeps changing and evolving in response to us rather than telling us what happened," Barry said.</p><p>Charlie iss one of five siblings, a tech-savvy traveler who kept his family in the know throughout every vacation.</p><p>"He constantly was telling about his trip, and the things he had done, and where they were going next," Barry said. "Always letting somebody know what was going on."</p><p>The last they heard from him was Friday, August 3.</p><p>"We saw he had charges on his credit card up until Friday evening, and then nothing," Barry said. "It stopped dead."</p><p>The family is now working with the FBI and a missing persons group called Texas EquuSearch, which has a team en route to Costa Rica.</p><p>"I want the truth above all else," Barry said. 