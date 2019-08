- Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is ready to see progress on the city's planned overhaul of its aging water and wastewater system.

The Progressive Infrastructure Plan to Ensure Sustainability, or P.I.P.E.S., aims to repair Tampa's pipes during the next 20 years.

"Our infrastructure is 80 to 100 years old, all of our water and wastewater pipes. So there is the need to replace those," Castor said. "We have over $20 million a year in response to water pipe breakages."

The mayor toured the Tippin Water Treatment Facility Tuesday, where she discussed how clean water plays into the P.I.P.E.S. plan.

The city will continue with several information sessions for the community.

"We're trying to be proactive, although it's a little late after 100 years, but trying to be proactive in replacing those water pipes and wastewater pipes that are in the worst condition, replacing those first," Castor said. "That's going to be a 20-year process and it's not going to be inexpensive, but if we address it now, it's going to be a lot less expensive than responding to one break after another."

The community outreach sessions will take place at the following locations at times:

District 4 Community Meeting - August 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kate Jackson Community Center, 821 South Rome Avenue Tampa, FL 33606

District 6 Community Meeting - August 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Barksdale Active Older Adult Center, 1801 North Lincoln Avenue Tampa, FL 33606

District 5 Community Meeting - August 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cyrus Greene Community Center, 2101 East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Tampa, FL 33603

District 7 Community Meeting - August 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Forest Hills Community Center, 724 West 109thAvenue Tampa, FL 33612