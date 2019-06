- Police are investigating after a man died in an early morning shooting in Tampa.

Investigators said the victim's roommate was woken up around 5 a.m. by hearing a commotion in the house. The roommate went into the living room to find an unknown suspect in the house, while the victim could be seen laying on his back.

The roommate said the suspect fled from the house.

Police and paramedics began lifesaving measures on the victim, who was transported to the hospital. He later died.

Tampa police said the shooting does not appear to be random.

No other information was immediately available.