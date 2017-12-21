Tampa police: Pawn shop clerk shot robbery suspect

- Tampa police are investigating a shooting at a pawn shop.

Police say it appears a man was trying to rob the City Pawn shop on Hillsborough Avenue when he was shot by the shop's owner just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the suspect, identified as Eric Jerome Norton, 20, parked a car in front of the pawn shop, left the engine running, and went inside.

The pawn shop owner, 41-year-old Arthur Divi, told police Norton jumped the counter and pointed two guns at him. Police say Divi fatally shot the suspect.

They say Divi has been cooperating with police and has not been charged.