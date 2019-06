- First-responders, teachers, and nurses may receive up to $5,000 towards purchasing a home in the city of Tampa thanks to a new program announced by Mayor Jane Castor and the city’s Housing and Community Development division.

The Community Heroes Homebuyer Program will give grants to the community’s everyday heroes, matching the city’s $15,000 Dare to Own the Dream down payment assistance program.

The city hopes the added funds with do more to give greater opportunity to own a home in the

Eligible program heroes include law enforcement, fire rescue personnel, K-12 public school personnel, hospital and medical personnel, and municipal government employees.

The city of Tampa was given a $250,000 grant from Federal Home Loan Bank Atlanta for the program.

For information about the program, contact Tampa’s Housing and Community Development Division at 813-274-7954 or visit our website at www.tampagov.net/HCD.