- From Uber to e-scooters, the transportation industry has evolved and grown tremendously over the past decade. One Tampa company is taking this to the next level, offering a water taxi service with stops all around downtown Tampa’s waterfront.

Pirate Water Taxi allows for “hop on, hop off” at 15 different locations, making the water taxi a great source of transportation or an innovative way to sightsee.

Pirate Water Taxi originally started in 2016 with a fleet of four water taxis. They have recently announced plans to expand, adding three new water taxis to the fleet. Two of those will be 20- passenger vessels, while the third will be a 100-passenger vessel.

The 100-passenger water taxi will be the new standard, featuring a full bar, outdoor and indoor climate-controlled seating, and restrooms.

The entire taxi ride takes about 90 minutes to complete, if you don’t want to get off at any of stops. The taxis come to each stop every 20 to 45 minutes. There are live updates on arrival times at each stop on their website and app.

“So basically we go from Rick's on River all the way to Sparkman Wharf,” said Jennifer, Pirate Water Taxi employee.

They already have stops at locations like Armature Works, Curtis Hixon, Bayshore Blvd. and are always looking to add stops.

The water taxis run rain or shine, unless there’s lightning or high winds.

LINK: For tickets and more information, visit here.