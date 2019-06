- Target stores nationwide appear to be experiencing problems at their cash registers, causing long lines at checkouts across the country.

"We're aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores," the company tweeted on its official account. "Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible."

Customers took to social media to post photos of long lines, saying cash registers were not functioning properly.

Local resident Blair Driscoll said workers at the location on South Dale Mabry handed out snacks and coupons to people stuck in checkout lines, but gave customers no time frame for when the registers would be back up and running.

"This is how you bring America to a standstill," one person wrote. "Every single register at the Richfield Target is down."

It's not clear how many Target stores have been affected or the reason for the issue.

Next up: just take your stuff and go? 😂#Target pic.twitter.com/n8pFpQaGks — Blair ⚡️ Driscoll (@BlairDriscoll_) June 15, 2019

We are part of the #targetdown

St.Pete, Florida. Not leaving without paying for these essential oils and Puffs Plus. Love to you @Target — Ella Berlin (@EllaBerlin71) June 15, 2019

All tampa @Target stores cash registers are down. #targetchaos — Tom Saves Tampa Bay (@TomEndris) June 15, 2019

Hey @Target your systems are down in the Tampa Metro area! I waited for a few minutes then left. — Erik J (@jabobson269) June 15, 2019