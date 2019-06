- A teenager has died after collapsing during conditioning drills at Middleton High School on Tuesday.

Tampa police said 14-year-old Hezekiah Walters had been participating in the drills, which included weightlifting, wind sprints and water breaks, for 30 to 40 minutes when he collapsed on the football field around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire rescue rushed the teen to St. Joseph's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said Hezekiah was an incoming freshman at the school.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

No other information was immediately released.