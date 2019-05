- A hit-and-run, rollover crash left a Sarasota teen in a coma for 20 days and his family unsure how he would recover. After several months and a series of surgeries, the 19-year-old is making incredible progress following the horrific crash.

Back in February, Jack Kelley was driving on US 41 in Sarasota when a minivan tried to cross three lanes of traffic. Kelley tried to avoid the collision but the impact caused his car to flip multiple times into a nearby hotel parking lot.

“Usually, when you see accidents like that they’re either dead, or paralyzed, or a lot of bad stuff,” said Kelley, who is grateful to have survived the violent crash.

Despite that, he is able to walk and talk - which were both in question in the days after the crash.

Kelley suffered traumatic brain injuries. He says his doctor wasn’t sure of what to expect for the future.

“He didn’t think I was going to walk, or talk, or do any of that,” said Kelley.

About three months after the accident, Kelley is up and walking again. He was left deaf in one ear, but he says that’s minimal considering the severity of his initial injuries.

The teen is also thankful for the outpouring of support from the community and strangers who messaged him from out-of-state. Kelley believes the kindness helped him get to where he is today.

“Definitely positive thoughts, so many people prayed for me, and thought of me, I had a lot of people on my side," he said.

The driver who caused the accident was arrested and charged for fleeing the scene.