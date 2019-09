- A Hernando High School student was killed Friday morning when he was hit by a van during his walk to school, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said 16-yer-old Trevor Bowen was walking along the east side of California Street near Tampa Street in Brooksville around 7 a.m. when he was hit by the 64-year-old driver of a 2006 Chevrolet van.

Troopers said Bowen died at the scene.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support that we’ve been receiving so far, you know it really shows us that everybody who knew Trevor really got that side of him and they knew what kind of kid he was, you know?” Trevor’s sister, Arelys Santiago said. “We’re just overwhelmed by the love and support we’ve been receiving.”

Bowen was in 10th grade and a star on the junior varsity football team. His family and teammates say football was everything to Trevor.

“Trevor had a little bit of a rough life… so him getting better and getting involved into sports is everything,” his sister said. “Sports he would say is what saved him.”

Now the community is rallying around his family to help them through.

“If Trevor was actually here to see all the love and support that he’s been getting from all, you know, his friends and his coaches and, you know, just all these random strangers,” his sister said, “knowing that he meant so much to so many people is really satisfying to us.”

Investigators said the sun was just coming up and Bowen was wearing dark clothing when he was hit. Drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be a factor in the crash and the driver stayed at the scene. It was unclear if they would face charges.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help with Jordan's funeral expenses. Classmates are also selling memorial decals and giving Jordan's family the proceeds.