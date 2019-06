- The teen who died after collapsing during conditioning drills on the football field of a Tampa high school went into cardiac arrest and had a temperature of 102 degrees, the medical examiner said in a preliminary report released Thursday.

Hezekiah Walters, 14, had been participating in sprints and "ladder drills" at Middleton High School on Tuesday afternoon when he suddenly collapsed.

According to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's office, the teen had been participating in the exercises for approximately 20 minutes with one water break when he began to "vomit then seizure" around 3:45 p.m.

Coaches called 911 and bystanders performed CPR while awaiting paramedics.

Tampa Fire Rescue arrived minutes later to find Hezekiah in cardiac arrest. Firefighters twice used a defibrillator on the teen and rushed him to St. Joseph's Hospital, where doctors noted the teen had a temperature of 102 degrees and no heartbeat. ER staff fought to save Hezekiah for nearly 45 minutes, but pronounced him dead at 5:05 p.m.

Continue reading below

The medical examiner noted the teen had no medical history other than allergies.

According to Hillsborough County Public Schools, all paid coaches must be CPR and AED certified, and at least one coach is required to be present at all athletic activities on school campuses. Student athletes also must take courses on cardiac arrest and heat illness prevention.